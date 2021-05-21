Gallatin toddler found in car with methamphetamine, parents arrested

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A narcotics bust lead to a sad discovery in Gallatin Thursday afternoon.

Gallatin police officers reportedly pulled over a car with altered tags only to find just over three ounces of methamphetamine and a toddler in the back seat.

According to investigators, when officers began interviewing the child’s mother, identified as passenger Ashley Beasley, she confessed that she had three ounces of meth stuffed in her pants.

The child’s father, driver Donald Stockton, denied he had any meth on his person.

Officer Jessica Jackson of the Gallatin Police Department says it’s uncommon for a drug suspect to so readily volunteer she is carrying narcotics.

A further search of the vehicle revealed just over three ounces of meth and $10,000 in cash.

“We are very thankful the officers made that stop and got those drugs off the street, because they were most likely going to be sold to other individuals and we are having a lot of overdoses right now and this could have potentially been more overdoses,” Officer Jackson said.

During the traffic stop, as police searched 40-year-old Stockton, he repeatedly claimed he did not know that Beasley had three ounces of meth stuffed into her pants.

“I did not. I did not,” Stockton said.

Well, that is what she is saying,” an officer can be heard saying to Stockton.

“I don’t have any in my pants, and I would not give any drugs to the mother of my child,” Stockton stated.

In the end, police ultimately found a quarter ounce of packaged meth in the car near the child.

Body camera footage shows Stockton audibly saying, “I don’t have anything on me.”

“Right, because you told her to put it in her pants,” an officer responds.

“No I did not,” Stockton denied.

Though he denied having any meth on his person, Gallatin investigators tell News 2 officers found an additional half ounce hidden in the back of the police car that took Stockton to the Sumner County jail.

He will also be charged in connection with this found contraband.

“Drugs make people do crazy things. They need more money for more drugs so they can keep the high, and so that does lead to the burglaries and thefts. Don’t do drugs; don’t sell drugs. We will get you,” Officer Jackson said.

Both suspects are currently in the Sumner County Jail. They are charged with meth for resale, tampering with evidence and drug paraphernalia. The couple’s combined bail is nearly $300,000.

Other families members came and picked up the child.