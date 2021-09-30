Gallatin robber caught, confesses to aggressive crime

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – An aggressive armed robber is behind bars, 13 hours after a brazen, strong armed robbery in Gallatin.

According to Gallatin Police, self-confessed robber Tayvon Brinkley entered the Sudden Service store on airport road around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the 21-year-old homeless man walked into the store wearing surgical gloves and a mask over his face.

After asking the female clerk for cigarettes, Brinkley aggressively jumped over the counter, grabbed the young clerk, intimidated her, and forced her to open the register.

In 15 seconds, the man with prior arrests for drugs and robberies fled the store on foot.

Thanks to tips from area residents, Gallatin police found Brinkley and after a brief chase, officers took the homeless man into custody without incident.

Lt. Lamar Ballard of the Gallatin Police Department said, “Yeah, I got to brag on my investigators and my flex team; they worked all day yesterday. In less than 13 and a half hours after the robbery, we had the individual in custody.”

Police tell News 2 Brinkley admitted to the crime and said he did it to get money for drugs, but when police asked about his aggressiveness with the clerk, Brinkley denies he was trying to hurt her.

On body cam, you hear the 21 year old say, “I didn’t touch her.”

While that is untrue, Brinkley does become seemingly emotional when further questioned about the incident.

When asked about his ostensible concern for the clerk, Lt. Ballard said this. “After the interview he did seem concerned that we felt he was wanting to harm the clerk. But he kept telling us that he did not want to bring any harm to her.”

Brinkley is charged with robbery and assault.

He’s being held in the Sumner County Jail under a $25,000 bond.