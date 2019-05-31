Gallatin rape suspect surrenders to police after manhunt

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A full-scale manhunt has ended in Gallatin after detectives say the suspect turned himself in to police early Saturday morning.

Authorities were searching for Azarez Latron Wiggins, who reportedly forced entry into a home and raped a woman.

According to police, early Thursday morning, the 31-year-old broke into a house. He then sexually assaulted a 25-year-old woman living there.

Police say there’s no indication the woman and Wiggins knew each other.

“That is right, he broke into the house. From all indications, the victim doesn’t know the suspect. He held her down against her will and forcibly sexually assaulted her,” said Lt. Lamar Ballad with Gallatin police.

By midafternoon Thursday, police had a brief encounter with Wiggins near Winchester Street and South Water. They responded with multiple units, but the suspect managed to escape.

The police are using K9s and officers on the ground, even using the EMA’s drone in the sky to broaden the search zone.

Police think Wiggins is still in the area and he’s considered dangerous. If you have any information, call the Gallatin Police Department.

His TBI criminal history is short, with a 2017 aggravated assault to which he pleaded guilty.

Wiggins reportedly surrendered to police at 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning with family by his side. More details may be released later.

