Gallatin Police seek shoplifting suspect

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin Police need help finding a suspect who stole from a business.

Officers need help identifying the male seen in video surveillance images.

Gallatin police responded to the Dollar General on West Broadway Street for a shoplifting report Thursday.

They say this person stole from the business just before 9:30 p.m.

Police say he left in a dark-colored four-door Nissan sedan.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact Officer McKelvey at 615-452-1313 or kmckelvey@gallatinpd.org.