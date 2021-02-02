Gallatin police officers arrest man they call a ‘serial thief’

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A so-called serial thief is back behind bars in Sumner County after Gallatin Police arrest the same suspect they have arrested dozens of times in the past.

Authorities call Kendel Kemar Link a career criminal and serial thief. News 2 has obtained bodycam of the arrest on January 30 outside a Gallatin automotive store.

Link is a suspect in a car burglary, where expensive stereo equipment and tools were stolen from a vehicle parked outside an automotive shop. On bodycam, an officer asks:

Officer: So, who gave it to you?

Link: A dude named Jason

Officer: Jason…

Link: Uh, uh, I forgot his last name.

According to police, the 37-year-old also stole a car.

Officer: A guy fitting your description was spotted on their camera along with other cameras in that area.

Link: Right.

According to investigators, since 2001, Kendel Link has been in and out of jail, charged with crimes that include theft, burglary, and assault.

“And we’ve been dealing with him for 20 years. He is a serial burglar and thief,” said Lt. Lamar Ballard of Gallatin Police Department.

On his jailhouse paperwork, where it asks for Link’s place of work, it simply says: INCARCERATED.

Link: Yes, I did take them there, but the guy didn’t see me carrying nothing, touching nothing, nothing like that. You know what I’m saying.

“He made some admissions to the theft. He said he paid someone to do it, but by all indications, it was him,” said Lt. Ballard.

Gallatin Police tell News 2 they’ve been arresting and re-arresting the 37-year-old for more than half his life.

Lt. Ballard says it is frustrating.

“Our reaction is, we want our public to know this individual is a career criminal, he is a serial burglar, he is going to continue, obviously stealing. He is on probation now. He is currently on probation.”

Link is back behind bars charged with multiple felonies. His bond is $65,000 bond.