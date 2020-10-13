Gallatin police looking for suspects in laundromat theft caught on camera

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin Police are on the lookout for some dirty laundromat bandits who need to come clean.

On October 5th around 5:30 pm at the laundromat on South Water in Gallatin, officers say three people were inside the building pretending to do their laundry.

The suspects read magazines, pushed clothes carts, watched rinse cycles, and then when they thought nobody was looking, pried open the change machine and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Gallatin Investigators say the trio could be linked to a similar crime on September 30 in a Hermitage laundromat. If you have any information, contact the Gallatin Police.