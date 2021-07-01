Gallatin police investigating three suspected overdose deaths in two days

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin first responders have been flooded by a lethal batch of drugs that investigators say is causing overdoses and deaths.

In the span of 36 hours, three people have died from suspected drug overdoses.

According to Gallatin Police Lt. Lamar Ballard, officers responded to suspected overdose deaths Thursday morning. At 1:30 am, a 34-year-old male died, followed by a 46-year-old male at around 6:30 a.m.

It began 24 hours earlier, Wednesday morning at around 12:45 a.m.

That’s when Gallatin officers were called to a 30-year-old homeless man, found lying in the front yard, unresponsive.

Officers attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at a local hospital; a syringe was found beside him.

Investigators believe he injected himself with heroin laced with fentanyl in the yard and then died.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and found 2.6 grams of heroin, close to 10 grams of meth and a stolen revolver out of Shelby County. Police arrested the couple who lives at the house, 38-year-old Dustin Whitefield and 44-year-old Judy Alcantar.

At this time, the couple is charged in connection with the drugs and stolen handgun.

Dustin Whitefield, left, and Judy Alcantar (Source: Gallatin Police Department)

Police say the investigation is very active and officers are looking into who sold the lethal dose of drugs that killed each of the three men.

Police say it’s possible there’s a lethally potent amount of drugs on area streets.

“We obviously have a bad batch of heroin/fentanyl going through our community. We’ve had 3 DOA’s,” Ballard said.

Ballard likens the drug problem in the area to a pandemic that continues to take more lives.

“It is the pandemic when you have this many people dying because of a drug that someone is selling,” he said.

Sumner County EMS reports 740 overdose cases in 2020. Already this year, EMS has responded to more than 375 overdose cases.