Gallatin Police investigating multiple car burglaries

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin Police are working two car burglaries, and untold rummaging incidents that took place in the Foxland community in the southern part of Gallatin off Highway 31.

Investigators say it began early Sunday morning around 1 a.m. One woman who doesn’t want to be identified watched the bandit try to break into her car on her surveillance system. But, her car doors were locked, so after tugging on the handles, he quickly moved on.

“Around 1:11 am, my motion detectors on our cameras went off and we saw a guy walking from our neighbor’s yard, into our driveway,” said the victim.

The woman supplied News 2 with surveillance of one of the suspects. It was dark and grainy, and hard to distinguish features. He appeared to be wearing jeans and white shoes.

“They are not breaking windows, or punching locks. They are going into unlocked vehicles,” said Lt. Lamar Ballard of Gallatin Police Department.

The same morning a 28-year-old victim nearby called police after her unlocked car was rifled through and items stolen. On bodycam, you hear the victim say, “they took all my debit cards and have like all my stuff in my wallet.”

Police say because she left her doors unlocked, thieves stole money, credit cards and her identification.

You can hear as much when the police ask her, “you have driver’s license?”

And she responds, “It was in my car. It was in my car.”

“Either remove your valuables from the vehicles or lock your doors. That would solve a lot of issues. I know we say it over and over,” said Lt. Ballard.

“You always lock your doors. You don’t give them a reason to come back,” said the woman who spoke to News 2 who locked her doors.

Gallatin Police are looking at videos and tell News 2 there are license plate reader cameras at the subdivision, and that will help authorities figure out who should be in the community and what cars are out of place.

So far, only two victims have filed police reports. But police suspect thieves rummaged through many more vehicles than the reports they’ve taken thus far.

Remember, lock your cars and call Gallatin Police Department if you have any information at (615) 452-1313.