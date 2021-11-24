Gallatin police arrest man previously convicted on federal drug, gun charges

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Undercover agents and FLEX team officers from the Gallatin Police Department made a significant arrest last week, taking stolen guns, drugs and fentanyl off area streets.

But the bust also raised more questions about why a convicted federal prisoner was out of prison in the first place.

The Gallatin arrest went down November 18 at an apartment complex on South Westland Avenue. That is where officers found Terrence Devol London.

The 31-year-old is a convicted federal felon, previously arrested in Nashville on stolen guns and drug charges.

According to police, officers went to the apartment complex on November 18 after London’s girlfriend, and mother of his children, Larryn Ashley Owens called the police.

The 28-year-old woman told officers her 31-year-old boyfriend was in the apartment, and he had prior domestic violence warrants.

“While they were apprehending the subject they smelled the strong odor of marijuana inside the apartment,” said Lt. Lamar Ballard.

Investigators got a search warrant and found contraband that included two stolen handguns out of Nashville.

Drug agents also found marijuana, cocaine and a white substance that tested positive for fentanyl. Officers seized more than $7,000 in cash.

In the end, both London and Owens were arrested on drugs and stolen weapons charges.

Police say they have evidence that Owens was also involved in the drug operation.

“That’s right. Both of them went to jail,” said Lt. Ballard. “There’s no doubt she was into the narcotic sales also.”

News 2 has done some digging into Terrence London. Reports indicate that in 2017 he was arrested in Nashville as a convicted felon from Alabama.

According to the report from January 2017, MNPD detectives were conducting a surveillance operation on London, then 27 years old. Officers found drugs and an assault rifle in his possession.

The report indicates that as detectives continued their sweep, a total of ten firearms were found. Four of the guns were stolen. The stolen firearms were a Smith and Wesson M&P, Century Arms AK47, Glock 19 and Glock 17.

Police also searched London’s vehicle, finding a bag filled with 21 grams of cocaine, 8 grams of rock and powder heroin, 12 grams of marijuana, eight loose painkiller pills and .83 grams of black tar heroin.

The report from 2017 says London is a convicted felon from Alabama, previously charged with first-degree robbery, eluding police and drug trafficking in that state.

According to federal court documents, London was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison on those charges.

According to Sumner County court documents, London was freed in April of 2021.

Court records show was reportedly arrested on domestic abuse charges the day after he was released for allegedly beating Owens.

The question is, why was London’s status not revoked after he was re-arrested on the domestic violence charges?

“It’s surprising to us he is in Gallatin when he should be in federal prison,” Lt. Ballard said. “We have no idea, he is not from Gallatin. We don’t know what he is doing in Gallatin. He is bringing narcotics and weapons stolen out of metro.”

News 2 called the United States Probation and Pre-trial Services for the Middle District of Tennessee. We left a message for the agency’s chief, Vidette Putman, who returned the call and said, the agency will not comment on this case.

At this time, Terrence London is in jail on a $445,000 bond. Larryn Owens’ bond is $325,000.

Gallatin police say the U.S. Marshals have placed a hold on Terrence London to re-arrest him and put him back in the federal system.