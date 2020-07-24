Gallatin Police arrest ex-con gang member brothers on drug and weapons charges

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Gallatin brothers, confessed gang members and notorious to Gallatin Police for drugs, guns, and violence are back behind bars.

Many Sumner County investigators familiar with 33-year-old Ouche Staten and his older brother 35-year-old Waynetez Staten are surprised these convicted felons were even free to roam the streets at all.

The brothers’ days of freedom may be over after Sumner County Emergency Response Team members conducted a pre-dawn raid on their house on Pace Street.

Lt. Lamar Ballard of Gallatin Police tells News 2 it is the fifth raid on the home in the last 7 years, and the second raid in just the last two months.

Tuesday morning, July 21, SWAT members took both men into custody.

Inside the house, investigators found 60 grams of cocaine, 41 grams of marijuana, 3 handguns, 2 of which were confirmed stolen out of Macon County.

The convicted felons were charged with possession for resale in a school zone and felon in a possession of a firearm.

“They are known gang members,” said Lt. Ballard.

Just two months earlier, Ballard said there was a shootout at the brothers’ home, where bullets hit the house and 19 shell casings from multiple weapons were found everywhere.

Ballard says multiple weapons, multiple calibers, dozens of shots fired; it all adds up to a gang shootout in a residential Gallatin neighborhood and it is lucky that nobody was hurt.

“These individuals are convicted felons. They got out and continued the same course of criminal activity that they did prior to going into prison,” said Ballard.

Ballard is talking about the short prison time the brothers spent with the Department of Corrections following a violent episode in 2013. News 2 has learned that’s when the Staten brothers fired as many as eight rounds at a 17-year-old girl in a car in the middle of the day on a Springfield street.

The girl ducked and the bullets all missed.

According to the charging documents, a Robertson County judge sentenced Waynetez Staten to ten years on attempted second-degree murder charges and ten years on aggravated assault charges. Both sentences were to be served concurrently. Ouche Staten was sentenced to the same crimes and got ten years and six years to be served concurrently.

News 2 reached out to the Department of Corrections for clarification and as of this writing, we are still awaiting clarification on how much time the brothers actually served and why they were released.

Either way, the brothers did get out of prison, and according to Gallatin Police, they’ve picked right back up where they left off.

“Anyone who has a history, a violent history and is a convicted felon and shouldn’t have a weapon or firearms and they are having shootouts at their own house and still distributing and selling narcotics, that is not good for your community,” said Ballard.

The Staten brothers may not see daylight for some time. They are currently in the Sumner County Jail. Ouche Staten’s bond is $375,000. Waynetez Staten’s bond is $325,000. News 2 has learned that authorities have asked the feds to adopt this case hopefully enhancing the charges against the Staten brothers.

