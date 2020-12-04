Gallatin man surrenders, accused of firing multiple shots into apartments

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shots fired at a Gallatin apartment complex shattered windows, breached walls and sent residents diving for cover.

Gallatin Police have since charged 24-year-old convicted felon Davin Burnley with two counts of reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting. Authorities are still searching for alleged accomplices.

The gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving at the Greenwood Apartments. Sheila Carman said she was near her back door, when she heard multiple shots fired.

“I heard pow pow pow pow!” recalled Carman.

According to investigators, Burnley allegedly fired multiple times at two apartments filled with 15 people gathered for Thanksgiving. The motive is unknown.

Police say Burnley was driving a 2012 Dodge Charger. Authorities say Burnley was convicted in 2015 of aggravated robbery out of Sumner County.

“I went to check on my son, I have a special needs son. I come out and it was my daughter’s house,” said Carman.

Gallatin Police arrive and determine as many as four 9mm bullets shattered windows, lodged in walls and struck at least two cars.

“I really don’t know what to think. It’s crazy. They said they couldn’t hear the bullets, just seen them flying. One of the bullets hit a mirror and it ricocheted,” said Carman.

Carman’s 18-year-old son, Nick, was inside one of the two apartments struck by gunfire. He said he was upstairs with a group of people when bullets started coming through the windows and walls.

“It was terrifying. We were in there and the shots went off. After I heard the first shot, I dropped,” said Nick Carman.

Nick said people in the house were scared and screaming.

According to Gallatin Police, Burnley turned himself in to the Sumner County Jail on Friday.

Sheila Carman tells News 2 she doesn’t know him or have any idea why someone would shoot at their homes.

“No, I honestly don’t,” said Carman.

Lt. Lamar Ballard of Gallatin Police Department said the shooting was not random.

“It does appear to be targeted. The rounds were directed towards these two apartments, and these two apartments had multiple people in them. Our officers were responding to a shots fired call, but it could have been homicides.”

If you have any information, call Gallatin Police Department at (615) 452-1313.