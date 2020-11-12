Gallatin man charged with attempted murder in Hendersonville shooting

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police have charged a Gallatin man with charges including attempted first-degree murder in relation to a shooting at an apartment complex on Friday evening.

According to investigators, officers responded to Marina Pointe Apartments on Carrington Road on a report of shots being fired into an apartment there. Initial investigation revealed multiple shots had been fired into the apartment.

As the investigation unfolded, 31-year-old Matthew Sawyer was identified as a suspect. In addition to an attempted first-degree murder charge, Sawyer faces a charge of reckless endangerment. He was booked into Sumner County Jail and is being held on $250,000 bond.

Investigators have also determined other suspects were present with Sawyer when the incident occurred. Hendersonville Police is seeking anyone with information related to the incident that may help them identify the others.