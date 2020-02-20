Fugitive wanted in multiple states arrested in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted in multiple states was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Mt. Juliet Police officers were alerted to an overdue rental SUV with a stolen license plate out of Maryland.

Officers began looking for the blue Infiniti QX50 SUV driven by 31-year-old Christopher McCreery of North Carolina, and spotted him crossing through Lebanon Road and North Greenhill Road. McCreery was stopped as the SUV pulled into the parking lot of the post office.

McCreery was a fugitive from justice out of Louisiana and North Carolina. Investigators say the Maryland license plate was reported stolen out of Washington, DC on November 22, 2019, and the SUV was an overdue rental car.

McCreery faces felony parole violation on drug charges out of Louisiana and probation violation related to weapon possession out of North Carolina.

He was booked into Wilson County Jail on charges of using a stolen plate, possession of a schedule I drug, and fugitive from justice. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Louisiana.