Fugitive wanted in 2019 murder of Murfreesboro man arrested in Mississippi

Delarrious Dwayne Crawford

Delarrious Dwayne Crawford (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fugitive wanted in the 2019 murder of a Murfreesboro man has been arrested in Mississippi.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Delarrious Crawford was taken into custody in Moss Point, Mississippi on Thursday. US Marshals Service and Moss Point Police Department arrested Crawford without incident.

Crawford faces first-degree murder charges in the death of 25-year-old Daicori Sunders. Sunders was found shot multiple times and died on the 1300 block of Eagle Street on June 21, 2019.

Crawford was on the run for nearly a year and was added to both the Murfreesboro and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted lists.

A second suspect Quandre Knowles was earlier arrested in August 2019 on first-degree murder charges in Sunders’ death.

Crawford remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center in Pascagoula, Mississippi without bond and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

