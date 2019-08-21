Fugitive wanted for Nashville murder arrested on UTK campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The U.S. Marshals Service for the Eastern District of Tennessee says they along with assisting agencies apprehended a wanted fugitive on the University of Tennessee campus Wednesday.

The fugitive, Jyshon Forbes, 25, was wanted after an indictment for robbery and homicide related to a deadly 2018 shooting in Nashville.

The U.S. Marshals in the Middle District of Tennessee opened a fugitive investigation into Forbes’ whereabouts, and their efforts led law enforcement to believe that Forbes may have relocated to East Tennessee, the release stated.

“Further investigation by Deputy U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District of Tennessee zeroed in on Forbes’ location which led to his safe apprehension at the UT campus in Knoxville.”

Forbes was transported to the Knox County Detention Facility for processing and extradition to Davidson County.

The release went on to say members of the U.S. Marshals’ led Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force that were instrumental in Forbes’ arrest include the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the Knoxville Police Department. Task forces like the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force are U.S. Marshals-led, multi-jurisdictional fugitive task force that target the most violent offenders, including those wanted for murder, assault, sex offenses, and other serious offenses throughout the state and country.

