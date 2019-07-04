Fugitive found hiding in Sumner County attic

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After two months on the run, officers have captured a man accused of stealing a Sumner County deputy’s patrol car as he was being transferred to the Bedford County jail.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office reported Dreon Key was taken into custody Wednesday in White House.

A detective had been following leads in the area when he found a car that had been reported stolen from Spring Hill and Key had been seen in a similar vehicle days earlier, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

The detective determined Key was hiding in a nearby home.

The county’s Emergency Response Team arrived and learned that Key was hiding in the attic of the home.

After he refused to come down, the team introduced a gas into the home and Key surrendered.

