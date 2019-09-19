Ft. Campbell soldier charged with vehicular homicide in June crash

FT. CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — A Ft. Campbell soldier surrendered after being indicted for vehicular homicide by recklessness.

23-year-old Danny Weld-Ebanks was charged after a crash on June 14 at the I-40 East, I-24 East split that killed 47-year-old Matthew Kenigson of Nashville.

According to Metro, Weld-Ebanks was traveling east on I-40 at a high rate of speed, and reportedly weaving in and out of traffic.

As he approached the I-24 split, his car veered to the left across the gore area to continue on I-40 east, police said.

At that time, Weld-Ebanks struck the rear of the Kenigson’s pickup truck who was in the gore area. According to one witness, the truck’s reverse lights were on before the crash. Kenigson died on scene.

Weld-Ebanks and his passenger were not injured.