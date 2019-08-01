Frightening surveillance footage shows armed robbery at Clarksville store

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police need the public’s help identifying a man who is accused of robbing a store in the 2300 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard on Sunday, July 28.

Surveillance footage shows a man wearing a black bandana which covers some of his face. He reportedly pointed a silver handgun at the clerk and demanding money.

Police say once he received money in his bag he ran south down Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Honholt, 931-648-0656, ext. 5260, Tipsline 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.