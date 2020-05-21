Friend of couple injured in machete attack thanks Metro officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — They were the victims of dozens of slashing and hacking wounds, according to police. But a Brentwood couple is alive because of the heroics of several officers.

Initially, Tara Richardson noticed an alert on her phone. There was a vicious machete attack Sunday, inside a Nashville storage facility. It was random.

“They probably would not have made it, they saved their lives, and we are eternally grateful, very grateful.”

The randomness was quickly erased. The attack hit home because the victims and Richardson live on the same street.

That Sunday afternoon, Richardson talked to Leanne Craft’s sister.

“She said there’s been an accident with a machete, and when she told me that I knew exactly what it was,” said Richardson, “I dropped to my knees and I don’t even know, I don’t even really remember what happened.”

Craft and her husband Kevin had just moved their daughter’s belongings out of Belmont and were storing them at Public Storage on 5th Avenue, near downtown Nashville.

Kelvin Edwards, police said callously, unprovoked and without warning, brutally attacked the Crafts with a knife, even continuing as the couple was badly bleeding.

“We had heard the first responders had tourniquets with them, and they had been trained to use them,” said Richardson.

Metro Officers raced to the scene. It took at least six of them to stop the bleeding. But they did, their heroics saved Kevin and Leanne, so for Richardson, her gratitude has no limits.

“Thank you for taking the training, thank you for getting there so quickly, thank you for everything you did,” she said, “You don’t know how many people appreciate that. Kevin and Leanne are so loved, and they are such great people.”

Richardson started a GoFundMe account initially, to thank the first responders, maybe buy them dinner. She’s now raised more than $14,000.

Richardson said the Crafts are in great spirits, slowly recovering. Their condition has been listed as critical at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.





