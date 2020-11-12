Friend describes disturbing details in Hendersonville egg attack

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two women and a child were hit with eggs in Hendersonville Tuesday afternoon, causing some serious injuries.

The first victim said she was walking on Oak Place near Indian Lake Blvd around 4:30 Tuesday when someone in a champagne or silver-colored SUV hurled an egg at her, striking her in the eye.

Seriously injured, she called her friend.

“She was sobbing hysterically and trying to get words out and asked if I could come get her, she has been hit. We found her knelt down in a ball on the side of the road and that’s when I found her covered in egg and blood and shaking and sobbing hysterically and realized she has been hit in the face with an egg,” the friend told News 2.

A brick or a softball, that’s what she said the victim thought she was hit with. The raw egg knocked her off of her feet.

“Her face was covered in blood. Her arms, her leggings were all covered in blood. She had her eyes shut really tight and she was bleeding in her eye, mouth, and nose area,” she explained.

The victim was rushed to the Emergency Room and underwent a number of tests, as she was unable to see out of her right eye for a while.

Her blurry vision is now beginning to fade as she continues to recover at home, however, the friend said the victim is traumatized.

“Never do you think that something like this could happen so close to your home where you feel safe every day.”

A mother and her child were also hit by an egg about 30 minutes later while walking on Saundersville Road near the Streets of Indian Lake. Police say they suffered minor injuries.

“It very easily could cause somebody to go blind or you hit them in the wrong place or hit somebody who is elderly and cause them to fall, they may suffer something even more surprising that might cause death and people don’t think about those, those types of things occurring,” Sgt. Christopher Gagnon told News 2.

Hendersonville police are following leads and reviewing video footage, but ask that anyone in the area who may have additional footage or that may know details about the case to contact them. He says the suspects could face aggravated assault charges.