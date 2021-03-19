Franklin police working to identify shoplifter carrying puppy

The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of shoplifting while toting a small puppy. PHOTO: Franklin Police Department

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of shoplifting while toting a small puppy.

According to Franklin police, a man stole a cart full of items from Walmart at 3600 Mallory Lane on March 15. Surveillance footage shows the man holding a puppy while he exited the store with the stolen merchandise.

Police say the puppy was possibly a pit bull and had a grey coat.

The suspect left the parking lot in a burnt orange Chevrolet sedan with a letter “T” on the back of the vehicle. The car’s tags are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.