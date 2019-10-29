Franklin police warn residents of apparent flasher

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police are warning residents in the Fieldstone Farms area about an apparent flasher.

The incident happened Saturday night in the pedestrian tunnel under Hillsboro Road.

According to police, two middle school aged girls were walking home from Publix when a man flashed them while they were in the tunnel.

At the time, police say he was wearing a black hoodie and dark pants. He’s described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches with an average build, short brown hair and a neck beard.

Police urge parents to warn their children about this kind of situation, and how to deal with it.

Call Franklin Police if you have any information about this case at (615) 794-2513.