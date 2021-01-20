Franklin Police share warning on valuables in vehicles after string of car break-ins

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are warning community members not to leave valuables in their car after a string of burglaries in the area.

In particular, police say burglars are targeting purses left behind in cars. The most recent incident happened Wednesday at Franklin’s Aspen Grove Park, where a woman returned to her car to find her window shattered and purse gone. The burglary happened less than five minutes after the woman got out of her car. Police say this indicates the thieves were probably watching women get out of their cars and walking away without a purse.

Franklin police say they’ve responded to at least eight similar incidents since the beginning of January. In particular, burglars are targeting gyms, parks, and daycares.

Officers are conducting extra patrols in area parking lots and are asking individuals to take their belongings with them when getting out of their car. If you need to stow your valuables out of sight, police recommend you place them there before getting to your destination.

If you notice anyone who seems suspicious, call the Franklin Police Department at 615-792-2513.