Franklin police seeking serial shoplifter, assault suspect

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin Police have identified a serial shoplifter who was also accused of assault.

Investigators said Michael Whitlow tried stealing two vacuum cleaners from the Target on Columbia Avenue, and is suspected in several similar cases.

(Photos courtesy: Franklin Police Department)

According to police, Whitlow also assaulted a store security guard who tried holding him while police were on the way.

Whitlow is now wanted for theft and assault charges.

Anyone who knows where he is can call Crime Stoppers used this number 615-794-4000.

