Franklin Police searching for package thief

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police need your help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing packages from the porch of a home.

According to FPD, the suspect stole two delivered packages from a porch on Fair Street in Franklin. Home surveillance camera captured the thief take the packages from the porch.

At the time of the robbery, the white male suspect was wearing light colored pants, a red t-shirt, and a backwards black baseball cap. The suspect also had what appears to be a cigarette hanging from his mouth.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in identifying the suspect, you’re asked to call Franklin Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here. A cash reward will be given to those with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.