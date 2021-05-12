Franklin police searching for man who exposed himself to teen worker at Chick-fil-A

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of exposing himself to a teen while in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru.

The incident happened on the evening of May 4 at the Berry Farms Chick-fil-A. Surveillance video shows a man in a gold-colored car going through the drive-thru. According to police, the man exposed himself to a teen worker while driving through.

The car the man was driving had faded paint and a worn, dented exterior.

Franklin Police and Williamson County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can help identify the suspect. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit tips anonymously by clicking here.