Franklin police search for man accused of buying $2,500 in gift cards with stolen credit cards

Franklin police are looking for a man accused of using stolen credit cards at a local Target store to purchase gift cards. PHOTO: Franklin Police Department

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are looking for a man accused of using stolen credit cards at a local Target store.

According to police, the suspect purchased more than $2,500 worth of gift cards at the Cool Springs Target store on March 5. The gift cards were reportedly purchased with stolen credit cards from a shopper’s purse.

Now, Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for anyone who can help identify the thief. Tips can be submitted by calling 615-794-4000 or by clicking here.