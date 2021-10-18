Franklin police search for fleet of stolen trucks

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s not the kind of thievery you hear about every day – specialty vehicles stolen from a tree care business.

Franklin police have released surveillance video that shows thieves getting away with three special trucks from Foriest Tree Care on Columbia Avenue.

The incident happened around 2:30 Sunday morning.

According to detectives, the culprits rammed through a security gate to get to the trucks. Two 2019, white Dodge Ram 5500 flatbed pickups and a 2018, Ford F550, white flatbed pickup were taken. Plus, two black flatbed trailers were also snatched.

Franklin police said all of the trucks were marked with Foriest Tree Care logos. One was abandoned, presumably disabled, on I-65 north near McEwen Drive.

If you have any information about the crime or or whereabouts of the vehicles you’re encouraged to call Franklin Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or you can submit a tip online at this link.