FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police have released the sketch of the man they say grabbed a woman on a walking trail last week.

On July 5, around 8:30 a.m. a woman walking in Aspen Grove Park reported that a man grabbed her buttocks. The man left the park after the assault and the victim was not injured.

Franklin police say they are looking for a light-skinned black man with a thin, scraggly beard.