Franklin Police looking for thief who stole trailer form church parking lot

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police are looking for a driver who stole a 12′ single axle-trailer from a church parking lot Thursday morning.

The trailer was taken from New Song Nashville church. Surveillance video shows the suspect driving up to the trailer, connecting it to his white Nissan Frontier truck, and driving away.

The trailer has an estimated value of $4,000. The suspect is now wanted for felony theft charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at (615) 794-4000. Tips can be submitted anonymously.