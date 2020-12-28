Franklin police looking for suspect after McAlister’s break-in

Franklin Police are looking for a suspect following a break-in at McAlister’s Deli on Cool Springs Boulevard Christmas Eve.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police are looking for a suspect following a break-in at McAlister’s Deli on Cool Springs Boulevard Christmas Eve.

According to police, the man threw a rock through the glass door of the building to get inside. Once inside, the suspect forced open two cash registers and rummaged through the business for other valuables.

Police were notified by the alarm system, but the suspect was gone by the time they arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or submit an eTip online. Police say the burglar had either a tattoo or moles above his right eye.