Franklin Police looking for man who reportedly stole nearly $1,500 in fragrances

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin Police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing nearly $1,500 in fragrances from Macy’s.

According to police, the man captured in surveillance footage allegedly stole 10 bottles of perfumes on June 20.

Police say they do not know if there is a known connection between this case and fragrance thefts from July 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.