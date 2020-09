A 27-year-old man is wanted for allegedly kicking in the back door of his ex-girlfriend’s home

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police are looking for 27-year-old Anwar Hayes who is accused of kicking in the back door of his ex-girlfriend’s home.

According to police, Hayes kicked in the door on Auguast 30 while his ex-girlfriend and her children were inside. He is wanted for aggravated burglary, domestic assault, and vandalism.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to Hayes being located and arrested. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.