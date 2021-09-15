Franklin police investigating road rage incident on I-65

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Franklin are investigating a road rage incident on Interstate 65.

According to police, the incident happened at around 6 p.m. on September 10. A white truck was traveling northbound on I-54 immediately following an argument. One of the two men inside the truck then fired a shot from what is believed to be a pellet gun. The shot went into the victim’s car, completely shattering the side window.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.

