Franklin police investigating attempted copper theft

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are looking for a suspect accused of trying to steal copper wire from a construction site over the weekend.

According to police, the attempted theft happened at a building being constructed at 400 Rush Street. Someone cut several electrical wires in what appears to be an attempt to steal copper.

The contractor estimates the attempted theft will cost more than $200,000 to rewire and fix.

Anyone with information is asked to call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.