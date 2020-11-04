Franklin police identify Starbucks robbery suspect

Franklin police are looking for 23-year-old Dakota O’Daniel following an armed robbery at Starbucks.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are asking for the publics’ help in finding a man accused of robbing a Franklin Starbucks on October 26.

Franklin police released security camera footage of the suspect last Thursday. They say tips generated from that video have led them to identify 23-year-old Dakota O’Daniel as the suspect.

O’Daniel is accused of showing a Starbucks employee a pistol and demanding money from the coffee shop. The incident happened at the Starbucks in the 200 block of South Royal Oaks Boulevard. Video showed the suspect leaving the Starbucks in a dark-colored car with temporary tags and damage on the driver’s side rear corner panel.

Police have impounded O’Daniel’s car, which belonged to his girlfriend. They found it at an apartment complex in Hermitage where the couple had been staying.

Officials say O’Daniel is still on the run and they consider him armed and dangerous. He may be driving a red Ford Fusion with Tennessee license plate 3W1-1S7. O’Daniel is a convicted felon and is wanted for crimes in other cities.

Anyone with information on O’Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or 911.