Franklin police asking for information leading to whereabouts of convicted felon

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Franklin are offering a cash reward for information on the whereabouts of a convicted felon.

Police say officers are searching for 21-year-old Nicholas Owens after he fled from a traffic stop. At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers tried to stop the car Owens was driving. After Owens pulled over, he bailed out of the car and fled the scene on foot toward the area of Liberty Pike and Sycamore Drive.

Owens is a convicted felon who was out of custody on Community Corrections.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 615-794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.