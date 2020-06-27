Live Now
Franklin police asking for help in solving a Saturday morning fatal shooting

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are asking residents to check their security cameras for any video that might be helpful in solving an early Saturday morning shooting.  

Police found a 26-year-old man shot to death on the ground just after 2 a.m. on Edgewood Boulevard. Officers worked to save the victim, but he died on the scene. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.  

