Franklin Police arrest man for assaulting ex-girlfriend, another woman

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police have arrested a man wanted for assaulting his ex-girlfriend and another woman last Friday.

Officers were called out to a home after 44-year-old Corzell Esmon struck his ex-girlfriend in the face and then hit another woman in the head after she came to her friend’s aid. Esmon fled the scene before officers arrived but was arrested Monday.

Esmon is charged with two counts of assault and is being held on $200,000 bond in Williamson County Jail. Esmon, a convicted felon, is due in court in February.