Franklin PD catch catalytic converter theft suspects

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police find 26 stolen catalytic converters stuffed into the trunk of a suspect’s car.

After arresting two people in connection to the thefts, police hope to track down the victims of the crime spree.

Investigators said they caught Laquetta Eugene and Chesare Rivers red-handed as the two allegedly were trying to steal another catalytic converter from a car in the Cool Springs Galleria parking lot September 30.

Officers witnessed Rivers under a car with an electric saw prompting the take down.

(Franklin Police Department)

Police believe the stolen property belongs to victim’s vehicles. Those cars missing a catalytic converter will have a loud roaring sound when accelerating.

If you or someone you know has a missing catalytic converter, call Franklin Police at (615) 791-3237.