Franklin PD attempting to identify suspect on the run

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man on the run from police.

Police say the man pictured above fled from officers in Cool Springs, driving a stolen 2017 gray Honda Accord.

The suspect is wanted on multiple charges, and there is a cash reward for information leading to his identity.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000. You can also submit a tip online anonymously by CLICKING HERE.

