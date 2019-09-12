Franklin mom accused of trying to poison children sentenced to probation

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Williamson County woman accused of trying to poison her children with a mixture of medicines has been sentenced to supervised probation.

According to a police report, Nelsondra Watson attempted to kill her three children on the night of April 8, 2018 by giving them a mixture of Lexapro and Nyquil. The paperwork states Watson “waited all night for her children to die, but they did not.”

Watson confessed that she planned to murder the children before killing herself so they would not find her dead, investigators said. She was eventually arrested on charges of attempted criminal homicide, adulteration of food or liquid, reckless endangerment and child abuse and neglect.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of adulteration of a food or liquid, while the other charges against her were dismissed.

Watson was sentenced to five years supervised probation beginning September 10.

