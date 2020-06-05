Franklin man facing felony charges for damaging police car during ‘I Will Breathe’ riots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Franklin man has surrendered to Metro Police and is being booked on felony vandalism and aggravated rioting charges for damaging a Metro Police car during last Saturday’s ‘I Will Breathe’ riots.

According to investigators, 22-year-old Daniel J. Lane turned himself in at the Davidson County Detention Center late Thursday afternoon. Lane, with a crowd gathered around him, was photographed last Saturday spray painting the marked Metro Police car outside the central precinct.

Others smashed windows and significantly damaged the vehicle, a 2018 model Ford, which Metro Police said may be a total loss pending a report from a damage estimator.

