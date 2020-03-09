Franklin couple charged with TennCare fraud

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A couple in Williamson County was charged with TennCare fraud, the Office of Inspector General said Monday.

According to a release, 42-year-old Heidi Smith was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services over $10,000 but under $60,000. Her husband, 42-year-old Robert Smith, who is a dentist, faces the same theft of services charge.

OIG officials said Heidi Smith allegedly provided false information related to her household income in order to obtain TennCare health insurance benefits for herself, her husband, and their five children. Officials said the family was above the income limits.

TennCare paid more than $44,000 on their behalf while they were not eligible to receive the benefits.

Heidi Smith could face up to a maximum of 27 years in prison and Robert Smith could face ip to a maximum of 12 years in prison.