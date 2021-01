The sheriff’s office is working to locate David Donaldson, Jared Stewart, and Mikell Moore. All three are wanted on felony warrants for violating sex offender rules.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding three men wanted in connection to sex offender violations.

The sheriff’s office is working to locate David Donaldson, Jared Stewart, and Mikell Moore. All three are wanted on felony warrants for violating sex offender rules.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (931) 962-0123.