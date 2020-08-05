Franklin County deputies searching for body, 1 person in custody

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a dead body they believe may have been dumped along Spring Creek Road.

Sergeant Chris Guess tells News 2 a suspect has been taken into custody following a suspected murder. Investigators believe the body was moved from where it was originally dumped.

Sgt. Guess said the person whose body they’re looking for has been missing since Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.