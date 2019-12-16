Franklin Christmas tree vandalized for second time this season

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are searching for the vandal or vandals who damaged the city’s Christmas tree last week.

According to Franklin police, someone cut two branches from the tree Thursday, located in the downtown square, shorting out circuits that control the tree’s lights.

Surveillance video is being analyzed to identify the person or persons responsible.

Police said this is the second time the city’s tree has been vandalized this season.

The Franklin Police Department and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 615-794-4000.