Franklin business hit with 12 catalytic converter thefts, impacting families across the country

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Franklin business was hit by thieves that heisted a dozen catalytic converters from RVs.

The crime happened at Nashville RV Rentals last weekend.

“If you turn this thing on, it sounds like big foot,” owner Jett Williams gestured towards one of his new RVs.

That’s how Williams discovered the catalytic converter of a dozen, mostly brand new, RVs.

“They are taking a Sawzall, it’s a clean cut on both sides, cut the wire and they will just drag the catalytic converter right out (and) take off with it,” he explained showing under an RV.

The criminals are getting paid out maybe a couple of hundred bucks a pop, but the damage for those like Williams is much higher.

“About $1,300 for the part, then you also have sensors, oxygen sensors that are inside of them, and then you have all of the labor and it’s never cheap to lift a big RV up on a lift so it takes a specialty shop to do an RV,” he said.

The crime is also costing Williams business. With a fleet out, he’s having to cancel some reservations, saying the catalytic converters are on back order.

“They are saying one to three weeks. With us, you know days is detrimental for us because family vacations are ticking away every time our fleet is down. We are having to devastate families and let them know hey our fleet is actually out of commission for the first time in the company’s history because somebody decided to come in and steal parts off of our RVs.”

Williams says Franklin Police are picking up patrols in the area and he has already upgraded his nearly two dozen security cameras with hopes they don’t strike again.

“It’s sad, but we will get through it. If this is the worst thing that happens to us in 2021, we will take it,” Williams shrugged.

It’s a crime police say is back on the rise, as the market value for the precious metals inside of catalytic converters are up. Franklin, Clarksville, Pleasant View and Metro Nashville Police all told News 2 the crime is an issue.

Clarksville Police say they’ve had 24 catalytic converter thefts so far this month, nearly as many as they had the entire year of 2020. Metro Police tell us they have had about 17 reported stolen so far this year.