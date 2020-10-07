Franklin bar ‘Tin Roof 2’ ordered closed, considered public nuisance by police

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police Department has executed a padlocking order of the Tin Roof 2 bar in Cool Springs, pursuant to an order in Circuit Court.

According to Franklin Police, patronage at the business on 9135 Carothers Parkway contributed to more than 70 incidents this year including 13 assaults, rape, public indecency, gun possession, theft, and DUI from January 1 to September 30.

The order, a writ of temporary injunction abating a nuisance, allows for officials to padlock and search the premises. Nobody including the owners of the establishment can enter the premises pending an October 12 court date.

“The Franklin Police Department, city officials, and District Attorney’s Office consider the padlocking of a business a last resort when a business blatantly promotes behavior that jeopardizes the safety of our citizens and community,” said the police department in a statement.

