NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four people have been taken into custody following a bank robbery Monday morning.
Metro police investigators said it happened around 10:40a.m. at Bank of America on Thompson Lane.
The suspects, four individuals from Texas, held up a man servicing the ATM, according to police.
After a joint effort from the MNPD, FBI, THP and Dickson police, all four were captured outside a Dickson motel.
Investigators said they were taken into custody after checking out.
Police found the stolen cash – an undisclosed amount.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.