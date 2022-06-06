NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four people have been taken into custody following a bank robbery Monday morning.

Metro police investigators said it happened around 10:40a.m. at Bank of America on Thompson Lane.

The suspects, four individuals from Texas, held up a man servicing the ATM, according to police.

After a joint effort from the MNPD, FBI, THP and Dickson police, all four were captured outside a Dickson motel.

Investigators said they were taken into custody after checking out.

Bank of America ATM robbery (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police)

Police found the stolen cash – an undisclosed amount.